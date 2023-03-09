Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov leaves game injured

Well, that’s certainly one way to dampen the spirits after the Minnesota Wild make it 10 games in a row where they have earned at least a point when they won 4-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

Halfway through the third period, giant defenseman Logan Stanley falls right on top of Kirill Kaprizov as he’s in a difficult position.

Logan Stanley falls on top of Kaprizov and he left the game. NOOO! pic.twitter.com/IHBdo141al — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 9, 2023

The Wild star left the game and did not return. After the game, head coach Dean Evason was not able to give any updates except that Kaprizov will be getting a full evaluation during the team’s day off on Thursday.

Selfishly, the Wild potentially losing their best player as they fight for the top spot in the division is disheartening at this time of the season. I guess let’s just hope that he’s fully healthy in time for playoffs.

If we’re looking for good news, Kaprizov skated himself off the ice.

